London, Ont. man seeks new owner for custom made ‘camper bike’

Versatile. Maneuverable. Homey. All core qualities carefully considered as Jeffory Beland constructed his custom camper bike.

With vintage Winnebago vibes, the carriage trails behind a 1950s-style three-speed bike. It’s designed to provide its tenant all the comforts of home.

“It’s [about] putting people in a better place,” said Beland, who has some carpentry background, but said he’s largely self-taught. “I’m always trying to do something for someone to make things better.”

Building the camper bike took between 150 and 200 hours to build, according to Beland. It has running water capabilities sourced from rainwater and can sleep Beland and his six-foot frame comfortably.

That’s important to him, he said, because he has lived on the streets himself when he initially moved to London, Ont.

“It doesn’t matter how hot it is during the day,” said Beland. “When you’re waking up on cold ground, it’s not camping anymore.”

Beland posted the camper bike on social media asking for a $3,200 donation, and the assurance the camper bike would end up in the hands of an unsheltered person.

A benefactor has stepped forward, according the Beland, and now the search is on to find the right person to take possession.

“There’s a process that we’re going through, screening,” said Beland. “We’re going to find the right person, or persons, for it.”