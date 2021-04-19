London, Ont. man wanted for attempted murder arrested

London police have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder in a stabbing that occurred outside a local hospital back in March.

Kadeem Solomon Alexander Muise, 29, of London has been on the lam since the March 11 stabbing outside the Victoria Campus of London Health Sciences Centre.

Late that night a 39-year-old man was found outside the hospital suffering from a stab wound.

Police believed the stabbing took place outside the hospital and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Following an investigation Muise was charged by way of warrant with attempt to commit murder, and fail to comply with release order.

Police say Muise was located shortly after midnight in the area of Horton and Wellington Streets.

He is expected to appear in court Monday.