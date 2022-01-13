London, Ont. men charged following bank break-and-enters in Oakville and Burlington
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Two London, Ont. men have been charged after a series of break-and-enters to banks in the Greater Toronto Area.
Halton Regional Police say two suspects breached the front door of a TD Bank in Oakville on Jan. 9. They then used a plasma cutter to access a bank machine vault and took the cash.
Two 37-year-old London men were tracked down and arrested. They have also been charged with similar incidents that happened at other banks in Oakville and Burlington over the past two years.
The accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.
