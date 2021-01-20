London-Fanshawe NDP MPP Teresa Armstrong is calling for all long-term care residents to be vaccinated for COVID-19, after word that those who have already tested positive will not receive the vaccine.

In a statement, Armstrong said, “Public health officials have made clear that there is no evidence that previously being infected with the virus provides immunity, and without the vaccine their lives are still at risk.”

Armstrong, the official opposition critic for Home Care and Long-Term Care, says nursing home residents and all staff should be prioritized to receive the vaccine.

She says she has confirmed with local health officials that anyone who has already been sick with COVID-19 and recovered will be skipped when vaccinations take place.

“The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is being forced to make these impossible choices because the province’s allocation of doses has been a mess,” Armstrong added.

“First you live through your worst nightmare after finding out your loved one has COVID-19 and then you find out that they won’t be receiving the vaccine. It’s horrific to even imagine.”

During Monday's virtual media briefing, MLHU officials said they hoped to have all long-term care residents in Middlesex-London vaccinated by Jan. 23.