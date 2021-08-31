London, Ont. native Jacob Ruby released by Edmonton Elks of the CFL
The Edmonton Elks have released offensive lineman and London Ont. native Jacob Ruby, for breaching the team's COVID-19 protocols.
Ruby, who attended Medway High school, was released Tuesday, the last day of the CFL team's 10-day isolation period for Tier 1 players, coaches and staff following an outbreak of COVID-19 among players.
The team did not say what Ruby had done, but said in a statement that the move was part of the club's "ongoing commitment to strictly following the CFL's COVID protocols."
Ruby signed with Edmonton in 2017 after breaking into the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes in 2015.
The Elks have been in isolation since the onset of a COVID-19 outbreak that affected 13 players. The outbreak led to the postponement of the Elks' Aug. 26 game against the Argonauts in Toronto.
The Elks said Tuesday that PCR tests collected Sunday and Monday were all negative, making it five consecutive days without a positive test.
Barring any positive tests, the team will hold meetings and a walkthrough on Wednesday and conduct a full practice on Thursday.
Edmonton's next game is Sept. 6 at Calgary.
-
Texas man receiving calls about COVID-19 vaccines in southwestern OntarioA public health unit in southwestern Ontario is apologizing to a gentleman in Texas who was inundated with calls about COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Ontario lifts class size, distancing requirements in indoor post-secondary classroomsOntario has issued new guidance for post-secondary institutions that lifts distancing and capacity rules for most classrooms.
-
Ontario should prevent the 'hack' that hit Quebec's vaccine passport app, expert warnsOntario’s vaccine passport app should learn from an episode in Quebec where some people created their own QR codes and spoofed the identity of several Quebec politicians, says a Toronto cybersecurity expert.
-
Former N.S. PC candidate placed on administrative leave from library CEO job following 'serious allegation'The South Shore Public Libraries board of directors says Troy Myers, CEO and chief librarian, has been placed on administrative leave after the board was made aware of a ‘sexual misconduct’ allegation against him.
-
Small plane crashes at Langley airport; emergency crews on sceneEmergency crews were called to a Lower Mainland airport Wednesday after a small plane crashed.
-
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen in North End: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in the North End.
-
Gatineau closes beaches, swimming pools after 'a few' workers test positive for COVID-19In a statement, the city says health officials recommended the "preventive closure" of all municipal pools and beaches to allow for COVID-19 screening of all personnel working in these locations.
-
House sales continue to surge in Calgary, but slow from record-setting paceMore than 2,100 homes were sold in the city of Calgary last month, the latest statistics show, and a dozen of those were priced at more than $2 million.
-
Children among victims of 3 coyote attacks on the same day as earlier closure of Vancouver's Stanley Park beginsConservation officials say three coyote attacks were reported in Vancouver's Stanley Park in a period of a few hours, two of which were on children.