London, Ont. native Miranda Ayim named co-flag bearer for Canada at Tokyo Olympics
Chatham, Ont. born and current London, Ont. native Miranda Ayim will be one of Team Canada’s flag bearers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.
The three-time Olympic team member in basketball will share the duties with Nathan Hirayama of Canada’s men’s rugby sevens team.
"I feel incredibly honoured to lead Team Canada alongside Nathan into the Opening Ceremony and to be representing not only my fellow athletes of Team Canada, but also the greater Team Canada: our nation,” said Ayim in a news release Monday.
“The past year and a half demanded a high level of teamwork and Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast demonstrated togetherness, camaraderie and sacrifice — true team spirit.”
Tokyo 2020 will be her third and last final Olympic Games. She made her Olympic debut in 2012 at the London Games.
Ayim has represented Canada on the world stage in basketball for the last 15 years and was pivotal in winning the gold medal at the 2015 Toronto Pan American Games.
