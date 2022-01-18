London, Ont. pharmacy to host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids 5-11
A Real Canadian Superstore in London, Ont. will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics specifically for kids age 5-11 later this week.
The location at 825 Oxford St. E. will run the clinic from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday Jan. 21.
First and second pediatric Pfizer doses will be available.
"For the past two years pharmacists have played an important role, supporting public health priorities in the fight against COVID. Right now, it's more important than ever that children get vaccinated in order to protect themselves, their classmates, and their teachers," said Ashesh Desai, Executive Vice President, Pharmacy and Healthcare, Loblaw Companies Limited in a news release.
"These clinics will make appointments more accessible and convenient for those who need them to help keep our schools safe."
Parents or guardians are asked to contact the pharmacy directly at (519) 434-5411 to book an appointment.
