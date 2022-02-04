London, Ont. police arrest suspect wanted in human trafficking investigation

London, Ont. police have a suspect in custody wanted in connection to a human trafficking investigation from 2020.

The 28-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested Thursday and has been charged with the following:

Trafficking in persons by exercising control;

Financial/material benefit/trafficking a person over 18;

Material Benefit from sexual services; and

Procuring/exercising control

Police say the accused will appear in a London court Friday.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for another suspect wanted in the case, Jordan Hawke, 28.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in June 2020 into the trafficking of a female that went on for about 18 months.

She reportedly met a man when she was 16, and when she turned 18 she was allegedly trafficked in the sex trade in London and other locations across Ontario.

Hawke is charged with a grocery list of offences including trafficking a person under 18-years, recruit for sexual services and advertising another person’s sexual services.

Contact London police if you have any information regarding this case.