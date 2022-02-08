London, Ont. police arrest three suspects after school bus stolen

London, Ont. police have three people in custody Tuesday after they allegedly stole a school bus.

Police say the bus was stolen overnight in the northeast corner of the city.

Officers located the bus shortly after 8 a.m. in the west end of London in the area of Guildwood Boulevard and Richmeadow Road. There were no children on the bus.

Three males fled on foot but were tracked down by the canine unit along with the uniformed division.

The investigation continues.