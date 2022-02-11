London, Ont. police arrive in Ottawa to assist officers with anti-mandate protests

London police officers have arrived in Ottawa to support the police department in that city amid ongoing anti-mandate protests.

The officers were reportedly bused there Wednesday evening at the request of the Ottawa Police Service.

They're in what's called the "red zone" where protestors have blocked roads in the city.

London police say they won't be releasing any other operational details including the number of officers dispatched.

Police from London, Ont., now in the red zone. They bussed up overnight. (Some had been here last week but took and break.) pic.twitter.com/3LDH3M6TW3

Meanwhile Ottawa's police chief is issuing a warning to people thinking of coming to the capital for a third weekend of 'Freedom Convoy' protests: don't come.

"We expect that many demonstrators are considering coming to the city this weekend; please do not come," Chief Peter Sloly says.

"For those of you that are planning to come here and commit offences, don't! There will be accountability for any unlawful criminal activities that occur in this city in relation to this demonstration."

As the protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures in downtown Ottawa reaches its third weekend, 400 trucks remain parked near Parliament Hill. Several roads, businesses and a COVID-19 vaccine clinic remain closed.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Friday morning as sources tell CTV News the government has been considering invoking new emergency measures to end convoy protests.

(With files from CTV Ottawa)