London, Ont. police investigating bomb hoax at north-end high school

Police in London, Ont. continue to investigate a bomb threat made toward a city high school Tuesday.

Officers were called to Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School around 9:15 a.m.

A search inside and outside the school found nothing suspicious and no one was hurt.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

