London, Ont. police investigating bomb hoax at north-end high school
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Police in London, Ont. continue to investigate a bomb threat made toward a city high school Tuesday.
Officers were called to Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School around 9:15 a.m.
A search inside and outside the school found nothing suspicious and no one was hurt.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
New Brunswick must revamp approach to ensure more people become bilingual: reportA new report says New Brunswick needs to revamp its approach to promoting bilingualism in Canada's only officially bilingual province.
-
Parole board denies release of American who killed N.B. police officer in 1987A killer who has spent nearly 35 years in prison for the murder of a New Brunswick police officer has been denied full parole.
-
Victoria athlete with Down syndrome earns global open-water swim nominationWhen Meliah started swimming in the open ocean, she felt the sort of fear that’s accompanied by the soundtrack to Jaws. But it wasn’t about sharks.
-
7 charged, $41K seized in Fort McMurray drug-trafficking investigationA drug-trafficking investigation in Fort McMurray has led to multiple charges after a search warrant was executed by police last Tuesday.
-
Man killed, four people injured in head-on collision near CampbelltonOne man is dead and four people, including two children, are in hospital after two vehicles collided outside Campbellton, N.B.,Tuesday evening.
-
Hollywood star Keifer Sutherland releases third album, talks Maritime rootsHollywood star Keifer Sutherland is known for countless movies and T.V. shows, but the Biritsh-Canadian actor with Maritime roots has another passion — music.
-
Two people from North Bay charged with drug trafficking, other offencesTwo people from North Bay have been charged with several offences following a motor vehicle collision early Tuesday morning, police in Kirkland Lake said.
-
Wildlife Haven Rehab Centre sets ambitious goal to support operationsManitoba’s Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre treated a record number of animals last year and the organization has set an ambitious fundraising goal in February to support their work.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateOn Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to have peaked in B.C., with over 60 per cent of patients in hospital now testing positive for the virus after being admitted for other reasons.