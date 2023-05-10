London, Ont. police locate missing person
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
The London Police Service has ended a missing persons investigation that began around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He was found safe and in good health.
The police would like to thank the public for their assistance during this case.
