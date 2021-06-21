London, Ont. police looking for suspect following weekend shooting on Boullee Street

London police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a weekend shooting.

Around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 100-block of Boullee Street after multiple witnesses saw a person in a vehicle fire a shotgun in the direction of a 45-year-old man.

No one called police to report the shooting, and there were no reported injuries, but officers located evidence that a firearm was discharged.

Jack Corey Nguyen, 30, of London has been charged via an arrest warrant.

Police say the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Nguyen is charged with discharging a firearm with the intent to wound or endanger life, unauthorized use of a firearm, possession of a firearm of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, being in a vehicle with a firearm, and failing to comply with a release order.

Contact police if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.