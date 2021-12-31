iHeartRadio

London, Ont. police officer facing charges

A 14-year veteran of the London Police Service has been charged by the OPP with being unlawfully in a dwelling house and impaired driving.

According to the OPP, it's related to an off-duty incident.

The 37-year-old officer’s name will not be released to protect the alleged victim.

The officer has been suspended with pay and will appear in court in February.

