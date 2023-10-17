London, Ont. police seize drugs and ammunition

A London man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from London police officers Sunday evening.

At about 11:30 p.m., police officers noticed a London man in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street on a bicycle.

They said they were aware that the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Police said that when they approached him, he fled on foot.

Officers ran after him and arrested him.

Police seized the following items:

353 grams of suspected fentanyl

96 capsules of hydromorphone

47 capsules of oxycodone

Seven grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

Eight capsules of morphine

110 x .22-caliber ammunition

Four x .22 calibre ammunition in magazine

Five x .22 caliber ammunition in magazine

Loaded BB gun resembling a Glock

Three cellular phones

$450 in cash

The accused, a 23-year-old man from London, has been charged with:

Five counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Resist arrest

Breach of probation

The accused had a court date scheduled on Monday to answer to the charges.