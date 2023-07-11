London, Ont. police seize drugs, cash, and a weapon

Two London, Ont. men are facing charges after a drug investigation in the city’s north end.

On July 7, police arrested two suspects in a vehicle near Oxford and Richmond Streets.

A loaded handgun with a laser sight, along with large amounts of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and cash were seized.

Police said the total value of drugs seized is estimated at $56,017.

As a result, a 20-year-old and 23-year-old were both charged with possession of a schedule I substance, and two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

In addition, the 23-year-old is facing a number of other charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded regulated firearm, carry a concealed weapon, occupy a motor vehicle with a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority unauthorized, and fail to comply with a release order.

Both accused have scheduled court dates.