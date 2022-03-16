London, Ont. police seize firearms, ammunition and drugs
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Two London, Ont. residents are charged after police seized firearms, ammunition and drugs as part of an investigation on Wednesday.
According to police, members of the Guns and Gangs Section, Emergency Response Unit, Canine Unit, and Uniformed Division entered a home in the 600 block of Proudfoot Lane.
Among the items seized were:
- Winchester 12 gauge shotgun
- Remington 870 ‘Super Mag' sawed-off shotgun
- Six x 12 gauge shotgun shells
- Two x Conducted Energy Weapons (CEW)
- 196 grams of suspected cocaine, value $19,600
- 27 grams of suspected methamphetamine, value $1,890
- Seven suspected fentanyl pills, value $560
- Three grams of suspected crack cocaine, value $240
- Two grams of suspected heroin, value $500
- One gram of suspected fentanyl powder, value $250
A 31-year-old and 32-year-old, both from London, have been charged jointly with the over one dozen charges including possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm, possession of a controlled substance and careless storage of a firearm.
