iHeartRadio

London, Ont. police seize weapons, $68,000 worth of drugs during two search warrants

Drugs seized by London, Ont. police in two raids on Feb. 17, 2022. (LPS)

Two people are facing numerous charges after London police seized over $68,000 worth of drugs during a pair of search warrants.

Raids were executed at residences on Highbury Avenue North and Mornington Avenue early Thursday morning.

Officers discovered cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs along with almost $12,00 in cash, scales, five pellet guns and other weapons.

A 35-year-old London man and a 31-year-old woman have been charged with various drug and weapons offences.

12