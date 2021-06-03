London, Ont.-produced feature film aims to thrill

A new feature film shot and produced in the Forest City was released this week. The thriller 'Open Your Eyes' was directed, written and produced by two Londoners through their company Matchbox Pictures.

Greg Sager, who wrote the screenplay, says the movie will keep people on the edge of their seats until the end, “I think this film will resonate with a lot of people.”

He says the movie is about a writer who is suffering from writer's block, “The next thing you know a lot of weird stuff starts to happen and he basically starts to question his reality.”

Shot in London, producer Gary Elmer, who along with Sager is from the Forest City, says people will recognize some of the locations on screen.

“We shot most of it downtown. There are some exterior shots so people for sure in London will say I recognize that,” Elmer says.

This is the fourth feature film from Matchbox Pictures.

As of this week 'Open Your Eyes' is being widely distributed in the U.S. and is available in Canada on Apple TV, iTunes and Google Play.

Elmer says to date this film may be their most entertaining.

“There’s kind of a surprise ending to it so it’s kind of exciting when people get to the end and say, 'Wow I never saw that coming.'”