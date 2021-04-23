London, Ont.'s Cargill plant reopens after outbreak closure

The Cargill poultry processing plant in east London has resumed operations after it was shut down for two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Work got underway again Friday morning with employees filing through the gates once again.

Cargill officials say the plant underwent a deep cleaning while it was idle.

In addition to existing COVID-19 safety measures, the plant has closed its locker rooms, removed microwaves from the cafeteria and taken other additional steps to control COVID-19 spread.

At its peak, more than 100 employees had tested positive for the virus.

To date it is believed to be the second-largest outbreak in the city. The only larger one was at the London Health Sciences Centre.