London, Ont.’s Chase Brown scores first NFL touchdown in pre-season game
It was an exciting moment for one of London’s Brown brothers as he scored his first touchdown since being drafted in pre-season action against Atlanta.
On Friday night, Chase Brown scored his first touchdown since being drafted by the NFL, giving the Cincinnati Bengals a lead in the final minute over the Atlanta Falcons.
It was nearly the game-winning touchdown, but the Falcons pushed back and tied the game 13-13 with a field goal in the final seconds of the game.
Brown and the Bengals have one final exhibition game next weekend before the regular season kicks off.
Brown was drafted in the fifth round, 163rd overall by the Cincinnati Bengals on April 29, 2023.
The previous day, Brown’s identical twin brother Sydney was drafted into the NFL in the third round, 66th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Both brothers played for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini.
The pair played at South Secondary before heading south to a prep school in Florida.
CHASE BROWN TD‼️#CINatATL | �� @paramountplus, Local 12, NFL + pic.twitter.com/w6grUcpjiA— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 19, 2023
