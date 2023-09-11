London, Ont.’s fallen firefighters remembered on 9/11 anniversary

London firefighters remembered fallen local and international firefighters on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A ceremony held at Memorial Headquarters at York and Colborne streets on Monday featured active and retired service members along with police, paramedics and military personnel.

Federal, provincial, and local politicians were also on hand.

Two names, Captain Bradley Tanner and Platoon Chief Don Hunter, were added to a memorial in front of the station.

Both men passed away in 2022.

Tanner’s family did not attend the ceremony, but his addition to the memorial was marked by Jason Timlick, the president of the London Professional Fire Fighters Association (LPFFA).

“This year changed it for me. There are names on there [the memorial] I had worked with, one in particular. And, I found myself just remembering him,” he said.

As three bells sounded a final alarm for the fallen, the family of Platoon Chief Hunter wiped away tears.

“He would have thought it was beautiful. He would be so proud,” shared his widow Doreen.

“He wore his uniform very proudly and he admired the people he worked with. He took his job very seriously,” his daughter Karen Brown added.

It is that commitment the ceremony marks. It also recognizes the 343 emergency personnel — primarily firefighters — who died on 9/11.

Timlick said they will never be forgotten, even as London’s memorial evolves into a local point of reflection.

“That's what this monument is about. It’s about reading the names. It’s about remembering. And, if you didn’t know them, it’s about remembering that they had a distinguished career that led to them paying the ultimate sacrifice,” said Timlick.

It is a pilgrimage Andy Hunter will often make in memory of his dad.

“I’ll come to this place as much as I go to his other resting place to see his name on the wall there. I’ll see it here now. It’s something for years to remember,” he said.