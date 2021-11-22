iHeartRadio

London, Ont.'s Flatout Flooring builds on pandemic reno boost

image.jpg

The pandemic led to many homeowners to start renovation projects, which was a boon for a local flooring company.

Flatout Flooring has expanded into a new facility, with plans to grow further.

In this segment London and Area Works, Tom and Ola Butryn discuss how Flatout Flooring made the move to its new East London location, and how the company is looking for more people to join them.

