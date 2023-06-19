London, Ont.’s Hard Rock Hotel delayed, set to open next year

Construction continues at the Hard Rock Hotel in London, Ont., located at 100 Kellogg Ln.

Originally, it was set to open in 2022, but halfway through 2023, it looks hardly changed.

"We were experiencing supply chain issues, labour issues, resources, those types of things,” said Katrina, Project Coordinator for the Hard Rock Hotel – London.

“So unfortunately, those types of things have caused overall delays to the project schedule," she explained.

Now the project is back on track, with over 50 contractors on-site doing the rough-ins for the infrastructure that will support the 164 rooms and the amenity spaces once the hotel is up and running.

"Early stages still at this point,” Katrina continued. “There's a lot of demo that needs to be done to the site obviously with the existing building and the condition it was in and everything that needs to sort of be undone before we start building all of the stuff that we're expecting inside."

The Hard Rock Hotel - London will have an indoor-outdoor pool, lounge spaces, restaurants, and shops.

“They clearly they see growth and tremendous opportunity,” said Zanth Jarvis, director of sport tourism at Tourism London.

He thinks this is going to take the city to another level.

"It's a notable brand... right? Everyone knows that brand. Especially down in the states and those specific types of travellers... And you have a lot of people that are loyal to specific brands. So, those that might not have considered London because we didn't have that brand in our city, now it's an opportunity for them to come and check it out,” he told CTV News.

Katrina said Hard Rock Hotel visitors will then support local businesses, something the company is looking forward to when it opens its doors in 2024.

“We’re really excited,” added Katrina.