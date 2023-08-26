London, Ont.’s largest developers enlisted in second search to find homeless hub locations

City hall has a confidential shortlist of potential locations for low barrier hubs that will serve Londoners experiencing homelessness.

But that shortlist may be too short.

A second search for properties has just concluded— this time with the assistance of the London Development Institute (LDI).

“We have that third-party influence that we think can make a difference,” explained the Executive Director of LDI Mike Wallace. “Will it make a difference on every property? No, but we think it has an opportunity to do so.”

On August 4, city hall launched a Request For Proposals (RFP) to find frontline agencies that will bid to operate the first three to five hub locations.

Those agencies must secure an 8,000 - 10,000 square foot building zoned to permit an Emergency Care Establishment as part of their submission due September 5.

The properties must not be in close proximity to elementary schools, splash pads, or residential neighborhood interiors.

The first locations must be in buildings that can be quickly renovated.

The location should be on an arterial road and near public transit.

However, finding buildings that meet all of those council-approved criteria, and have an owner willing to lease (or sell) it for a hub site has proven challenging.

“We need to find properties that have willing sellers, or those who are willing to be part of the process in terms of leasing,” explained Wallace.

So, the city launched a second intake period from August 17-24 for property owners interested in hosting a service hub, with the LDI providing private sector experience as part of the review.

LDI is a member-driven organization that represents the 15 largest developers in London.

Those developers have offered to share their expertise in real estate, renovation estimates, zoning, and navigating the building permit process.

“There’s been some reactions [from property owners] like, ‘We’re not interested’,” explained Wallace. “Other reactions [were], ‘No one has talked to us yet, come and talk to us.’ So it’s been good. It’s been fairly positive thus far.”

Council wants to open the first three to five service hubs in December.

It’s a tight timeline that Wallace believes will require three willing partners: property owners, service agencies, and city hall.

“I think it is actually possible. It will be a challenge. It will require putting those files at the top of the [priority] list,” he added.

City hall won’t comment on active bid processes.

Council will choose the first three to five hub locations and operators in September.

A series of public engagement sessions have been scheduled about the hub criteria: