London, Ont.’s new mayor ready to tackle city’s challenges
Right from the start Josh Morgan was the frontrunner for London’s top job as mayor.
“Thank you for honouring me with the privilege of being your next mayor,” Morgan told the crowd during his acceptance speech on Monday night.
But Morgan says now it is time to team up with his new council to get down to work.
“Homelessness is the main issue along with affordable housing,” says Morgan. “We need to work together with agencies and the federal government to help provide wraparound services.”
Morgan won the election by more than 30,000 votes ahead of his closest rival former MPP Khalil Ramal.
“It’s not what I expected when you put your name forward,” says Ramal. “I’m not going anywhere; I’m going to continue to work with non-profit organizations to help fight the homelessness issue.”
Morgan says he is not taking his job lightly and will work for all Londoners adding, “When you have a position like this you have to treat it with respect and dignity, and that’s what I intend to do.”
