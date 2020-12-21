An elaborately carved bench was installed outside the offices of the Hamilton Road Business Improvement Area (BIA) on Sunday. It's the start of an expansion of London's Tree Trunk Tour.

Dave Broostad, project coordinator for the Hamilton Road BIA, said "This is the first one for us but I have been watching the sculptors doing them for some time and we think they are going to be a good fit. Our word is SerendipiTree!"

Given the current economic climate resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's hoped that the benches, which are about one-third the cost of a carved tree and can be placed in more locations, will allow more businesses to participate.

The first bench is titled 'Ham and Eggs Transportation Bench,' reflecting the unusual three-street intersection of Hamilton Road, Egerton Street and Trafalgar Street where it's located.

While no other specific locations have yet been confirmed, the BIA has already secured a special permit to install the sculpted benches on both public and private property wherever sidewalk space allows.

There are currently 26 tree sculptures on the Tree Trunk Tour, largely running along Hamilton Road.