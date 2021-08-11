London, Ont.'s Western University will require COVID-19 vaccine

All students, staff and faculty at Western University will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested twice a week to be on campus this fall.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority – and it’s a shared effort,” said Sarah Prichard, acting provost and vice-president (academic) in a statement. “Vaccination is our clearest path to a safe campus.”

The same rules will apply at Brescia, Huron and King’s colleges.

The university says the decision was made after careful consultation with public health partners and faculty experts in medicine, law and ethics.

A vaccine requirement had already been introduced for students living in residence, which is also being expanded.

Now, students involved in work and clinical placements, music programs, or varsity athletics (along with coaches and team staff) will also be required to be vaccinated.

Exemptions will be made on grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code, the university said.

In a letter to Western University President Alan Shepard, Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit, endorsed the plan.

“To support a safe return to campus this fall, the Middlesex-London Health Unit strongly supports all efforts to increase the uptake of COVID-19 vaccination...This includes policies that require all members of a post-secondary community who present to campus to be either fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or participate in a serial and frequent rapid COVID-19 testing program.”

According to the university, a recent survey sent to 62,000 students, faculty and staff found nearly 90 per cent of respondents reported being fully vaccinated, while another five per cent plan to get vaccinated by September. The survey had a response rate of roughly 50 per cent.

“We are optimistic that in providing our campus community with the education and supports they need, we will increase vaccination rates even further,” Prichard added.

Masks will continue to be required for all indoor activities, and officials say enhanced cleaning and health screening is being implemented while ventilation systems are being assessed.

To date, only a handful of post-secondary institutions have announced blanket vaccine mandates, including Seneca College, the University of Ottawa and the University of Waterloo.