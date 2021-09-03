London, Ont. stabbing victim dies in hospital

The victim of a London, Ont. stabbing on Aug. 29 has died, according to police.

Officers attended the scene in the area of Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive around 3:15 a.m., found a man suffering from stab wounds and he was taken to the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Mohamed Abdallah of London, Ont.

Charges against three people have been upgraded from attempted murder to second degree murder.

The three accused people are next scheduled to appear in court on November 1, in relation to the charges.