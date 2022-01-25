London, Ont. study examines potential new treatment for PTSD

A new study being done in London, Ont. is looking for about 60 participants for a potential treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“In our study we are looking at ways of trauma processing at the foundation of the stress response,” explains Dr. Ruth Lanius, associate scientist at Lawson Health Research Institute and Professor at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry. “When you are faced with a stressor the first thing you do is turn your attention to it, and when you do that you engage your head and neck muscles.”

According to a release from Lawson, participants will take part in what’s called deep brain reorienting (DBR) treatment and will undergo a psychological interview and an MRI, then eight sessions of treatments.

Following those sessions, participants will have another interview and MRI to assess if any positive changes were made within the neurological networks and/or in psychological systems.

“Our hopes are to really personalize treatment for those living with PTSD,” says Lanius. “Some people have difficulty tolerating some forms of trauma processing and in my experience this treatment is a gentler approach for those individuals.”

DBR was developed by Scottish psychiatrist Dr. Frank Corrigan and focuses on the muscles of the shoulders, neck, head and face of patients when recalling a traumatic event. This form of trauma processing starts right at the moment the stressor is noticed by the individual, which is often quickly followed by a moment of shock. By addressing the stressor at this level, doctors can target the foundation of where the stress response begins.

PTSD is a condition that often develops in those who have experienced a traumatic event. PTSD affects close to 10 per cent of Canadians, and in some cases, can be difficult to treat.

Interested participants who have been diagnosed with PTSD can contact Suzy Southwell, Research Coordinator, at 519-685-8500 ext. 35186 or suzy.southwell@lhsc.on.ca.