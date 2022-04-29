London, Ont. to Asia: LPS lay charges after child porn investigation

London, Ont. police have charged a city man with 16 counts of child pornography-related offences after an 11-month investigation.

According to police, the investigation was launched when a social media company detected child pornography content being exchanged using its platform.

The company reported the incident to American authorities who then traced the activity to Canada.

The case was forwarded to the London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit who traced the activity to a specific address.

Officers entered a home which resulted in the seizure of several electronic devices and the arrest of a London man.

Police say digital forensic analysis of the devices revealed that this man had been communicating for several months with a 12-year-old girl from Asia.

London police collaborated with law enforcement in the child’s home country in an attempt to locate and ensure her safety.

A 39-year-old man is charged with: