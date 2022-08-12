London, Ont., to be featured on Amazing Race Canada

The Forest City is about to be showcased on a national scale.

London, Ont. is the next destination for contestants on CTV’s hit show Amazing Race Canada.

The show features teams as they race across the country competing in various challenges.

According to the description for next week's episode, racers head to London where they choose between aviation or animation, before proving that they are the best in class with some furry friends.

Little information is being given ahead of next Tuesday's airing, but Western University did tweet out "Are you a fan of Amazing Race Canada? The next episode is set in London and Western Mustangs are sure to recognize some familiar spots.”

Fanshawe posted a video as well, saying Fanshawe is on the Amazing Race Canada on Aug. 16 at 9 p.m.

"Fanshawe is proud to be a part of this season of The Amazing Race Canada,” said Larry Weir, associate Dean of the Norton Wolf School of Aviation and Aerospace in a statement.

“We are excited to showcase our incredible staff and facilities at the Norton Wolf School of Aviation and Aerospace Technology and the School of Digital and Performing Arts to Canadians across the country."