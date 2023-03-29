London, Ont. unveils UNESCO City of Music Mural at RBC Place London

On Thursday, the City of London, Ont., London Arts Council, and RBC Place London celebrated the unveiling of the newly installed London UNESCO City of Music Mural located in the lobby of RBC Place London.

Local artist Tova Hasiwar created the mural through the City of London’s Public Art and Monument Program.

“London has proven itself on the Canadian stage, hosting national events and festivals including the Canadian Country Music Awards, the JUNOS, Sunfest, and Rock the Park, to name a few,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “It’s a beautiful mural and I am so excited to have it on display at RBC Place London, a central hub in our community that welcomes a great number of national and international visitors and conference attendees to our Core Area on an annual.”

According to a release from the city, London continues to develop award-winning artists, songwriters, producers, and engineers through Western University, Fanshawe College and the Ontario Institute of Audio Recording Technology.

The UNESCO City of Music designation is London’s commitment to continue developing and strengthening its music sector.

This unveiling kicked-off events and activities celebrating London’s status as the first UNESCO City of Music in Canada, including the London City of Music Expo on Thursday, March 30 and the City of Music Conference on Friday, March 31.