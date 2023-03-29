iHeartRadio

London, Ont. unveils UNESCO City of Music Mural at RBC Place London


From left to right, Cheryl Smith, Deputy City Manager of Neighbourhood and Community-Wide Services at the City of London, Ont.; Mayor Josh Morgan; local artist Tova Hasiwar; Janet Loo, Board of Directors’ Vice President at the London Arts Council; and Jennifer Diplock, Board of Directors’ Chair at RBC Place London celebrate the unveiling of the London UNESCO City of Music Mural on March 29, 2023. (Source: City of London)

On Thursday, the City of London, Ont., London Arts Council, and RBC Place London celebrated the unveiling of the newly installed London UNESCO City of Music Mural located in the lobby of RBC Place London.

Local artist Tova Hasiwar created the mural through the City of London’s Public Art and Monument Program.

“London has proven itself on the Canadian stage, hosting national events and festivals including the Canadian Country Music Awards, the JUNOS, Sunfest, and Rock the Park, to name a few,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “It’s a beautiful mural and I am so excited to have it on display at RBC Place London, a central hub in our community that welcomes a great number of national and international visitors and conference attendees to our Core Area on an annual.”

According to a release from the city, London continues to develop award-winning artists, songwriters, producers, and engineers through Western University, Fanshawe College and the Ontario Institute of Audio Recording Technology.

The UNESCO City of Music designation is London’s commitment to continue developing and strengthening its music sector.

This unveiling kicked-off events and activities celebrating London’s status as the first UNESCO City of Music in Canada, including the London City of Music Expo on Thursday, March 30 and the City of Music Conference on Friday, March 31.

