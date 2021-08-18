London, Ont. woman charged after allegedly driving stolen car into police vehicles

A 26-year-old London woman has been charged with numerous offences after she allegedly drove a stolen vehicle into a pair of police cruisers.

Officers were called to a parking lot near Wellington Road and Wilkins Street around 1:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a stolen 2020 Honda Civic.

Police say the driver hit two cruisers while trying to flee. Damage to the police vehicles is $6000.

Police seized hydromorphone, fentanyl, dilaudid, crystal methamphetamine, over $2000 in cash along with a prohibited knife.

The woman is facing many charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of assault a peace officer with a weapon and five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused appeared in court Tuesday and was remanded into custody.