A London woman has been charged with two counts of arson following a fire that destroyed a home near Bayfield last month.

Huron County OPP say a 34-year-old woman is facing one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of arson for fraudulent purposes.

The owners of the home say the suspect was a tenant living in a basement apartment in their home on Whys Line, that went up in flames on Jan. 7.

The home was completely destroyed in the blaze, which also claimed a number of pets.

The homeowners also say their eldest son was home at the time of the fire. Emergency officials reported no injuries.

The fire damage estimate is over $800,000.

The accused has been released, with her next court date on March 29.