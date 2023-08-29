iHeartRadio

London, Ont., woman killed in southern Alberta plane crash


An Ontario woman is dead after the small plane she was in went down northeast of the Claresholm airport on Monday.

At 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, Claresholm RCMP were notified by 911 about a plane crash.

Emergency crews attended the scene and found the wreckage of a small plane.

The pilot and single occupant, identified as a 24-year-old woman from London, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Claresholm is located approximately 134 kilometres south of Calgary.

