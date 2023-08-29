London, Ont., woman killed in southern Alberta plane crash

An Ontario woman is dead after the small plane she was in went down northeast of the Claresholm airport on Monday.

At 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, Claresholm RCMP were notified by 911 about a plane crash.

Emergency crews attended the scene and found the wreckage of a small plane.

The pilot and single occupant, identified as a 24-year-old woman from London, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Claresholm is located approximately 134 kilometres south of Calgary.