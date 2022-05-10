London, Ont. woman lifts her way to the top
She’s overcome enormous personal challenges and now, London’s April Hutchinson has overcome the competition to become the top Canadian powerlifter in her class.
Hutchinson, 45, took top spot in the master’s category of the Canadian Powerlifting Union's National Championships held in St. John’s, NFLD.
Competitors must do three separate lifts — squat, bench and deadlift. Hutchinson took top spot scoring a total of 1,096 points. She sealed the victory with a personal best in competition for the deadlift.
We first brought you April’s story in March, after she dominated the competition at the Central Region Championships.
She says, in September 2019, her doctor effectively gave her a death sentence — telling her an addiction to alcohol may claim her life within two years.
Hutchinson checked herself into rehab for alcohol dependence and says the day after she checked out she started powerlifting.
The City of London employee trains five nights a week, tries to sleep eight hours a day and consumes lot of calories for peak performance.
Hutchinson has said she hopes to compete in the Pan Am Games or the Commonwealth Games.
