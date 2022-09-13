London, Ont. woman wins $1 million in Lotto Max draw

A woman from London has one million reasons to celebrate following a big win during a June Lotto Max draw.

According to a press release from OLG, London’s newest millionaire is Amanda David. She won the $1 million Maxmillions prize in a Lotto Max draw that was held on June 7.

"This is my first major win," Amanda said while picking up her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I play a mixture of Quick Picks and my own numbers."

David said she discovered her big win while checking the ticket at the store, and at first couldn’t believe it.

"I was shocked – I had to let it sink in," she said. "I told my best friend, and they were surprised and happy for me."

So what is David going to do with her winnings? She plans to save some of the money, pay some bills and use her newfound winnings to help her children.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sarem Convenience on Murphy Road in Sarnia, Ont.