London, Ont. woman wins $1M through Lotto Max Encore draw

$1milllion Lotto Max Encore winner Raheema Jamal from London, Ont. (OLG)

A London, Ont. woman is $1 million richer after winning the Feb. 1 Lotto Max Encore draw.

Raheema Jamal matched all seven numbers in the exact order.

“When I saw all the zeroes, I was speechless, I couldn’t believe it,” Jamal said when she checked her ticket with the OLG app. “I stood there frozen in the moment.”

The 44-year-old retail employee says a vacation is in the works with her mother. “We will go on a safari and the rest will be saved for my niece and nephew,” she said.

The winning ticket was bought at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Wonderland Road in London.

