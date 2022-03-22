London, Ont. woman wins $1M through Lotto Max Encore draw
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
A London, Ont. woman is $1 million richer after winning the Feb. 1 Lotto Max Encore draw.
Raheema Jamal matched all seven numbers in the exact order.
“When I saw all the zeroes, I was speechless, I couldn’t believe it,” Jamal said when she checked her ticket with the OLG app. “I stood there frozen in the moment.”
The 44-year-old retail employee says a vacation is in the works with her mother. “We will go on a safari and the rest will be saved for my niece and nephew,” she said.
The winning ticket was bought at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Wonderland Road in London.
