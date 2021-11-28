London Ont., Youth-led organization launches the Purple Box Campaign 

The social and economic impact COVID-19 has had on the community is something many people continue to struggle with.

Champions of Change, a youth-led organization based in London, is trying to ease that burden with the launch for their Purple Box Campaign.

“Purple Box was a Campaign designed to help support communities, specifically women’s shelters, and it started out of a place of a need to help women who were facing a lot of barriers through COVID,” said Aditi Basdeo, Founder, Champions of Change Canada.

The organization is in contact with various shelters around the city and provides them with the essentials each shelter says they are in need of, which can vary depending on the location and demographics in the shelter.

However; with the high volume of women and families that need extra support, the organization has been struggling to keep up with local shelters’ demands and needs.

“We’re trying to partner with a bunch of businesses that can either donate financially or products so that we can diversify the care packages,” said Christiana McHardie, Executive Champions of Change Canada’s Purple Box Campaign.

She adds items most in need are feminine and hygiene products, non-perishable food items, clothes and household items such as toothbrushes and dish soap.

