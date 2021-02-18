Two London residents are facing several drug and weapons charges following a raid on an Old North home Wednesday.

Police were responding to reports of a man with a gun in a home on Sydenham Street, between Richmond and Talbot around 1 a.m.

At the time, police asked residents in neighbouring homes to evacuate or shelter in place.

Two suspects were arrested later that morning. No one was injured.

Officers executed a search warrant and recovered almost $14,000 in crystal meth along with some other drugs, two sawed-off shotguns, ammo and a replica handgun.

A 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from London, will appear in court Thursday.