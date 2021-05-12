London pedals closer to building its first pump track

London is pedaling closer to building its first pump track for cyclists in the city.

A pump track, is an area designed for use with mountain bikes, skateboards, and other wheeled items to use on a track that combines rolling jumps with turns that are accessible to everyone.

Popular with youth in other cities, a petition has gathered more than two thousand signatures in London.

Tuesday, the Civic Works Committee directed staff to prepare a report on a possible location for a pump track.

The cost of a pump track could cost up to $400,000.