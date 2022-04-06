London petition to ban symbols of hate helps motivate proposed federal law
Two months ago a confederate flag flying outside a house in south London triggered citywide outrage and condemnation.
Soon it may also help inspire a new federal law against symbols of hate.
Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan told colleagues on the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee that a local petition calling for a by-law to prohibit symbols of hate has helped motivate an NDP bill making its way through parliament in Ottawa.
Along with a motion citing similar concerns in Collingwood, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) pushed for federal action against the public display of symbols that cause harm.
“It seems like there is a partnership between the federal Liberals and NDP at this time, and it is an NDP led bill,” explained Morgan. “It addresses criminalizing specific symbols of hate.”
Confederate flags, Nazi symbols, and other images that inspire hate would be targeted by the proposed federal law.
The local petition has received more than 4,000 signatures.
The bill has already taken an initial step through parliament, recently receiving first reading.
