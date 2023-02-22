'London Plan' preaches housing intensification but city hall missed 2022 target by half

Despite planning policies intended to combat urban sprawl, almost 80 per cent of new residential units were built around the city’s periphery last year.

Thej London Plan prescribes that 45 per cent of all new residential units be created within the city’s Built-Area Boundary, but a new municipal report determined that the intensification rate was only 20.8 per cent in 2022.

The Built-Area Boundary is an imaginary line circumscribing a huge swath of London that was substantively “built out” as of 2016.

“That worries me because it essentially means that the building that is occurring is not happening within the Built-Area Boundary,” Coun. Skylar Franke told CTV News. “That could lead to more urban sprawl — which is what we’re trying to get away from.”

The London Plan’s overriding philosophy is that the city needs to grow upwards within that boundary — not outwards.

Failure to do so will lead to long-term economic, environmental and social consequences.

Since 2017, the annual intensification rate is averaging just under 40 per cent:

2017 - 37.1%

2018 - 51.7%

2019 - 37.7%

2020 - 38.2%

2021 - 46.9%

2022 - 20.8%

“It’s cyclical, so a lot of what was permitted last year is being built this year. And based on what we’re seeing in terms of pre-applications [this year], I certainly expect that to ramp back up,” explained Kevin Edwards, manager of long-range planning.

Franke said recent legislative decisions by the province have limited council’s power to encourage intensification through processes like bonus zoning, but there are still steps that can be taken.

“I still think there is a possibility though, for council and [city] staff to be working closely with the development community to try to promote more intensity and infill,” she adds.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive review of The London Plan will take place this year — earlier than initially envisioned.

As the city’s official plan, it’s the backbone for municipal planning and zoning decisions.

It was approved in 2016 and consolidated in 2022.

“The London Plan has not yet been in force for 10 years and as such the city is not obligated to undertake a review. However, given recent population and housing trends and legislative changes, the need to undertake a review of the plan is considered appropriate at this time,” staff explained in a report to the Planning and Environment Committee.

The comprehensive review will be undertaken this year and prepare amendments to The London Plan for spring 2024.