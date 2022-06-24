London police arrest man after gunshots reported earlier this month
An arrest has been made after gunshots were heard in a residential area of the city earlier this month, according to London police.
On June 13, residents of a twin-tower apartment complex at the corner of Highland Avenue and Commissioners Road told CTV News they heard bursts of gunfire at around 11:30 p.m. on June 12.
After receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls at the time, police, the K-9 Unit and the Emergency Response Unit swarmed the property and were able to determine that a firearm had been discharged in the area.
On Thursday, police say with the help of the K-9 unit, a man was arrested on Brydges street and a home on Highland Avenue was searched.
Police seized the following items:
- Loaded Glock (.40-calibre, semi-automatic handgun, model 23 with over-capacity magazine)
- Four additional over-capacity magazines for Glock (.40 calibre)
- Loaded FN 5.7 mm semi-automatic handgun with over-capacity magazine
- Additional loaded magazine for FN 5.7 mm
- 49 rounds of .40 calibre ammunition
- 56 rounds of 5.7 x 28 mm rounds
- Two rounds of .45 calibre ammunition
A 36-year-old has been charged with the following offences:
- Discharge a restricted firearm or a prohibited firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner (in relation to the June 12 incident)
- Five counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device
- Four counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Two counts of possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
- Two counts of possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
- Possession of a prohibited ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
- Police say the accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court