London police arrest man on sexual assault charges, believe there may be additional victims

London police have arrested a man in relation to an alleged sexual assault that took place in a park last month, investigators believe there may be more victims.

A teenage girl was sitting in a park on Grosvenor Road on Friday, May 6 when she was approached by an unknown man.

Police say the man sat behind the girl and offered her a dried cup of corn to feed the geese nearby. He then sexually touched the girl before leaving the park in a vehicle.

The incident was reported to the police on May 24. Members of the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section launched an investigation.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged 76-year-old London man Neale Gordon Kenney with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is described as a white man, about 6’03”, 225 lbs, with thick glasses and thinning white hair, “combed over.”

The accused was released from custody with a future court date on July 19.

Police believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.