As the investigation into a suspicious fire at a townhouse complex on Bonaventure Drive continues, London police are asking the public for assistance.

Emergency crews responded to the multi-unit fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 27.

Det.-Sgt. Ryan Million explained in a statement, “This fire spread to multiple units, and the occupants were lucky to get out of their residences safely.”

No one was injured, but three units were left unlivable, with tenants losing all their belonging, and total damage is estimated at $1 million.

Million added, “...we are committed to finding those criminally responsible for setting the fire. Someone knows something, and we are asking anyone who has any information to do the right thing and contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.