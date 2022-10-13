London police assisting coroner with Kipps Lane death investigation

London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning.

Police detectives could be seen entering the apartment at 641 Kipps Lane over the noon hour.

First responders were called to the apartment at around 9:45 a.m.

The initial call was for a person in medical distress, but the man was then found with vital signs absent.

Police say there is nothing suspicious about the person's death and officers are assisting the coroner with its investigation.

The apartment complex is located just east of Adelaide Street North, and is one of a number of apartment towers in the area.