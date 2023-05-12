London police called after Webster Street tenant protest turns physical
Tensions boiled over Friday afternoon as protestors clashed with those representing Webster Apts. Inc. over abrupt eviction notices recently given to tenants.
There was a physical confrontation, obscene gestures and lots of yelling between the two sides.
Several London police officers were called to cool down the situation. No injuries have been reported.
Late last month, roughly 20 tenants at 1270 and 1280 Webster Street were handed eviction notices by the new owner based out of Toronto.
The notice obtained by CTV News London stated that “the building has been in disrepair for many years.”
It went on to say, “new owners will be undergoing extensive renovations which will be a serious health and safety matter,” and “the unit will not be reasonably fit for habitation."
The notice said renovations would take seven to 10 months, and leases will be terminated by Aug. 31, 2023.
Under Ontario law, tenants in these situations have first right of refusal, but many of the Webster Street tenants say they can't afford more than what they are currently paying and have nowhere else to go during renovations.
(This is a developing story. More to come.)
