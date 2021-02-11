Five teens have been charged after London police executed search warrants at three addresses on Wednesday afternoon.

Police search locations on King Street, Marconi Boulevard and Westminster Boulevard, seizing weapons and more than $60,000 in drugs and cash.

Among the items seized were:

12 gauge shotgun with pistol grip

six rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammunition

seven rounds of 9 mm handgun ammunition

17 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition

9 mm handgun magazine

replica handgun

expandable baton

146 grams of suspected Fentanyl, valued at $52,600

approximately $12,000 in cash

As a result of the investigation, five people are facing charges, three males ages 15, 16 and 19, and two females ages 18 and 19.

All are jointly charged with two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possessing a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

While youths cannot be named, police say they are also not releasing the names of the adults as they "could potentially identify the youths charged."

The 15-year-old male is scheduled to appear in London court Thursday, while the other four are scheduled to appear in May.